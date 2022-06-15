Overview

Dr. Christina Woods, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas, Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Woods works at Northlake OB/GYN - Texas Health Presbyterian Plano in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.