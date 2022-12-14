Overview

Dr. Christina Wood, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brownstown Twp, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Wood works at Henry Ford Wyandotte Health Center – Brownstown in Brownstown Twp, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.