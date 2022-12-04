Dr. Christina Wjasow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wjasow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Wjasow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christina Wjasow, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Wjasow works at
Locations
The Heart Center at Hamilton1262b Whitehorse Hamilton Square Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Directions (609) 323-0605Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Lawrenceville Office3100 Princeton 3 Fl Ste Pike Bldg 4, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 323-0609Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Heart Center at Hamilton1262 Whitehorse Hamilton Square Rd Ste 2B, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Directions (609) 277-3313
Hamilton Office2073 Klockner Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Directions (609) 323-0608Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wjasow is an Excellent, Thorough & Caring Heart Doctor!
About Dr. Christina Wjasow, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lankenau Hosp, Thos Jefferson University|Temple University|Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
