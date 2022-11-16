Overview

Dr. Christina Weng, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Weng works at RAMON L FONT M D in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Blindness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.