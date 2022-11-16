Dr. Christina Weng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Weng, MD
Dr. Christina Weng, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Ramon L Font M D6565 Fannin St # M-196, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-5143
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I mentioned that my eyes were very dry before visual field test which was slightly lower in rating. I know there are many sample eye drops around here for dry eyes, but I wasn't offered anything that might have improved test. Only suggestion.
About Dr. Christina Weng, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Weng has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weng has seen patients for Floaters, Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Blindness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Weng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weng.
