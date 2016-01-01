See All Ophthalmologists in Cumming, GA
Dr. Christina Weeks, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (9)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christina Weeks, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.

Dr. Weeks works at North Georgia Eye Clinic/Laser in Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Exotropia and Esotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cumming Office
    1230 Bald Ridge Marina Rd Ste 100, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 292-1999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Decatur Hospital
  • Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lazy Eye
Exotropia
Esotropia
Lazy Eye
Exotropia
Esotropia

Lazy Eye
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Exotropia
Esotropia
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blocked Tear Duct
Chalazion
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Entropion
Extraocular Muscle Surgery
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Farsightedness
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Nearsightedness
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Strabismus Surgery
Stye
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Acquired Coloboma
Anisocoria
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Blepharoplasty
Cataract
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars
Chorioretinitis
Color Blindness
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Duane Retraction Syndrome
Esophoria
Excision of Chalazion
Exophoria
Eye Cancer
Eye Test
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Floaters
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis
Heterophoria
Hyphema
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye
Iridocyclitis
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Leucocoria
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Marfan Syndrome
Mechanical Strabismus
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Ocular Hypertension
Orbital Cellulitis
Paralytic Strabismus
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinoblastoma
Senile Cataracts
Strabismus
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Christina Weeks, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104827997
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • South Carolina U, College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christina Weeks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weeks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weeks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weeks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weeks works at North Georgia Eye Clinic/Laser in Cumming, GA. View the full address on Dr. Weeks’s profile.

    Dr. Weeks has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Exotropia and Esotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weeks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Weeks. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weeks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weeks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weeks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

