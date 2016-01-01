Dr. Christina Weeks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weeks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Weeks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christina Weeks, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Dr. Weeks works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cumming Office1230 Bald Ridge Marina Rd Ste 100, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 292-1999
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weeks?
About Dr. Christina Weeks, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1104827997
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- South Carolina U, College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weeks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weeks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weeks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weeks works at
Dr. Weeks has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Exotropia and Esotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weeks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Weeks. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weeks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weeks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weeks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.