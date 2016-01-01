Overview

Dr. Christina Weeks, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.



Dr. Weeks works at North Georgia Eye Clinic/Laser in Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Exotropia and Esotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.