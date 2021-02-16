Overview

Dr. Christina Wang-Epstein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Wang-Epstein works at Hamilton Medical Oncology in Somerset, NJ with other offices in Monroe Township, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

