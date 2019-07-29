Overview

Dr. Christina Wagner, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital.



Dr. Wagner works at Virginia Diabetes & Endocrinology in Midlothian, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Abnormal Thyroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.