Dr. Christina Wagner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Wagner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christina Wagner, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital.
Dr. Wagner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Virginia Diabetes and Endocrinology348 Browns Hill Ct, Midlothian, VA 23114 Directions (804) 272-2702
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wagner?
I was a patient of Dr Wagners for about 4 years and I liked her very much. I found her and her staff very helpful and courteous. She always answered any questions, not once did I feel rushed in an appointment. I have moved and it is more convenient to choose another doctor closer to where I live. Would I recommend Dr Wagner? Yes.
About Dr. Christina Wagner, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1316915838
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Medical College Virginia Hospitals
- Medical College Virginia Hospitals
- Medical College Of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wagner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wagner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wagner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wagner works at
Dr. Wagner has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Abnormal Thyroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wagner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wagner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wagner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.