Overview

Dr. Christina Valsamis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Valsamis works at NYU Langone Children's Ambulatory Care Center - Mineola in Mineola, NY with other offices in Hempstead, NY and Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.