Dr. Christina Valsamis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christina Valsamis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Locations
Winthrop Pediatric Associates120 Mineola Blvd Ste 210, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-4600
Winthrop Pediatric Associates175 Fulton Ave Ste 100, Hempstead, NY 11550 Directions (516) 292-1034
NYU Langone Sleep Disorders Center--Garden City1300 Franklin Ave Ste UL5, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 663-3907
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Valsamis is professional, kind and thorough. I trust her recommendations and enjoy our visits with her.
About Dr. Christina Valsamis, MD
- Pediatrics
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1851614473
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatric Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valsamis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valsamis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Valsamis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valsamis.
