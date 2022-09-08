Dr. Vaglica has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christina Vaglica, DO
Dr. Christina Vaglica, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
- 1 765 Route 70 E Bldg A, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 983-3900
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Dr. Vaglica shows genuine concern, and a genuine desire to help you live your best possible life. She is kind, compassionate, and understanding. She actively listens and is available to her patients. She continues trying with all the resources she can to provide aid for self- betterment and improved quality of life. She feels like a supportive family member or friend, not just your doctor. I moved over 1200 miles away and still don't want a different Psychiatrist! If that doesn't tell you something, I don't know what does. :)
About Dr. Christina Vaglica, DO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
