Dr. Christina Ulane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ulane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Ulane, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christina Ulane, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
Dr. Ulane works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ulane?
Very patient during appointments. Highly Recommend.
About Dr. Christina Ulane, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1114186731
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ulane has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ulane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ulane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ulane works at
Dr. Ulane has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ulane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ulane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ulane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ulane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ulane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.