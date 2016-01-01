Dr. Christine Turner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Turner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine Turner, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton, Anne Arundel Medical Center and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.
Dr. Turner works at
Locations
Drs. Hinduja and Weinstein Kidney Health Center of Maryland PA5 Martin Ct, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 820-9823
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christine Turner, MD
- Nephrology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turner works at
Dr. Turner has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Hyperkalemia and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.