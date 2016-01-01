Dr. Tseng has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christina Tseng, MD
Overview
Dr. Christina Tseng, MD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ.
Dr. Tseng works at
Locations
-
1
Great Smile Dental155 Sw Port St Lucie Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL 34984 Directions (772) 398-0990
-
2
Aspen Dental1679 NW Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 Directions (844) 226-1545
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tseng?
About Dr. Christina Tseng, MD
- Dentistry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1629413133
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tseng accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tseng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tseng works at
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Tseng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tseng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tseng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tseng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.