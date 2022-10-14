Dr. Trotta has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christina Trotta, DO
Overview
Dr. Christina Trotta, DO is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Trotta works at
Locations
Vivo Health Pharmacy At Cfam450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 734-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Trotta is an excellent doctor. She is warm and understanding and makes a patient feel at ease. She is also highly intelligent. I recommend her highly
About Dr. Christina Trotta, DO
- Hematology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1376956383
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trotta accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trotta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Trotta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trotta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trotta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trotta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.