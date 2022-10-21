See All Addiction Psychiatrists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Christina Tolbert, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Christina Tolbert, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Christina Tolbert, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Tolbert works at MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry
    67 President St Rm 459, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tolbert?

    Oct 21, 2022
    I don’t know where to start. I only have great things to say regarding Dr. Tolbert. I lost my son earlier this and I needed to find someone to talk to regarding my grief. After several doctors, I came across Dr.Tolbert. She was awesome, she made me feel safe and help relieve a lot of stress. She listened to everything I had to say and help with outside resources to help me on the road to overcoming my depression and becoming the person I was before my loss.
    Shavonne Lucas — Oct 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christina Tolbert, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christina Tolbert, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tolbert to family and friends

    Dr. Tolbert's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tolbert

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christina Tolbert, MD.

    About Dr. Christina Tolbert, MD

    Specialties
    • Addiction Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1417396219
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christina Tolbert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tolbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tolbert has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tolbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tolbert works at MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Tolbert’s profile.

    Dr. Tolbert has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tolbert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tolbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tolbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.