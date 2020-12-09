Dr. Tierney has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christina Tierney, MD
Dr. Christina Tierney, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates - Burlington20 Wall St, Burlington, MA 01803 Directions (781) 221-2500Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr Tierney is an amazing doctor! She made me feel very comfortable from the beginning and she is very knowledgeable; she listened to me and we were able to develop a plan that was right for me. I highly recommend her!
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
