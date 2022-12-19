Dr. Christina Teimouri, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teimouri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Teimouri, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christina Teimouri, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Moon Township, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley.
Locations
Beaver Valley Foot Clinic937 Beaver Grade Rd, Moon Township, PA 15108 Directions (878) 223-4048Monday7:00am - 10:00pmTuesday7:00am - 10:00pmWednesday7:00am - 10:00pmThursday7:00am - 10:00pmFriday7:00am - 10:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Beaver Valley Foot Clinic500 Market St Ste 101, W Bridgewater, PA 15009 Directions (878) 222-4741Monday7:00am - 10:00pmTuesday7:00am - 10:00pmWednesday7:00am - 10:00pmThursday7:00am - 10:00pmFriday7:00am - 10:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Beaver Valley Foot Clinic20555 Route 19, Cranberry Twp, PA 16066 Directions (878) 313-3338Monday7:00am - 10:00pmTuesday7:00am - 10:00pmWednesday7:00am - 10:00pmThursday7:00am - 10:00pmFriday7:00am - 10:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Beaver Valley Foot Clinic447 Maplewood Ave, Ambridge, PA 15003 Directions (878) 222-4719Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- Heritage Valley Sewickley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
my experience was good
About Dr. Christina Teimouri, DPM
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073679908
Education & Certifications
- The Medical Center, Beaver
- Podiatry Hospital of Pittsburgh
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Foot Surgery
