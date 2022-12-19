See All Podiatrists in Moon Township, PA
Dr. Christina Teimouri, DPM

Podiatry
5 (379)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christina Teimouri, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Moon Township, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley.

Dr. Teimouri works at Dr. Christina Teimouti, DPM in Moon Township, PA with other offices in W Bridgewater, PA, Cranberry Twp, PA and Ambridge, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision and Lipedema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Beaver Valley Foot Clinic
    937 Beaver Grade Rd, Moon Township, PA 15108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (878) 223-4048
    Monday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Beaver Valley Foot Clinic
    500 Market St Ste 101, W Bridgewater, PA 15009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (878) 222-4741
    Monday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Beaver Valley Foot Clinic
    20555 Route 19, Cranberry Twp, PA 16066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (878) 313-3338
    Monday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  4. 4
    Beaver Valley Foot Clinic
    447 Maplewood Ave, Ambridge, PA 15003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (878) 222-4719
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Heritage Valley Beaver
  • Heritage Valley Sewickley

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthrocentesis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Debridement Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Forefoot Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Infection Management Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Removal Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Midfoot Fracture and-or Dislocation Surgery Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toenail Removal Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 379 ratings
    Patient Ratings (379)
    5 Star
    (363)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Christina Teimouri, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1073679908
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • The Medical Center, Beaver
    Internship
    • Podiatry Hospital of Pittsburgh
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christina Teimouri, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teimouri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Teimouri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Teimouri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Teimouri has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision and Lipedema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teimouri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    379 patients have reviewed Dr. Teimouri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teimouri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teimouri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teimouri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

