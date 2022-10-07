See All Family Doctors in Fort Wayne, IN
Dr. Christina Tatara, DO

Family Medicine
5 (5)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Christina Tatara, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. 

Dr. Tatara works at Lutheran Health Physicians in Fort Wayne, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    7938 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 425-2725
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    6511 E State Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 425-2725

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dupont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Echocardiography
Diabetes Screening
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Christina Tatara, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760912026
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
