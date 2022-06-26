Overview

Dr. Christina Szot, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Sparks, NV. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.



Dr. Szot works at Northern Nevada Medical Group in Sparks, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.