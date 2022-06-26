Dr. Christina Szot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Szot, MD
Overview
Dr. Christina Szot, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Sparks, NV. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.
Dr. Szot works at
Locations
Northern Nevada Medical Group - Sparks #3022385 E Prater Way Ste 302, Sparks, NV 89434 Directions (775) 356-4514
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Churchill Community Hospital
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Szot is one of the three best physicians that I have used in the Reno area. She is knowledgeable, personable, truthful and open about the patient's condition. I would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Christina Szot, MD
- Pulmonology
- 27 years of experience
- English, French and Polish
- 1326023755
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- U Neveda
- St Georges U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szot has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szot has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Szot speaks French and Polish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Szot. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.