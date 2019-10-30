Dr. Christina Steinmetz-Rodriguez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinmetz-Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Steinmetz-Rodriguez, DO
Overview
Dr. Christina Steinmetz-Rodriguez, DO is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Locations
Dermatology Associates of San Antonio18540 Sigma Rd, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 490-4661Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
absolutley amazing!!!!!!!!
About Dr. Christina Steinmetz-Rodriguez, DO
- Cosmetic Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1255602207
Education & Certifications
- KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steinmetz-Rodriguez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steinmetz-Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steinmetz-Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinmetz-Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinmetz-Rodriguez.
