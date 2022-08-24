Overview

Dr. Christina Spaulding, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Troy, NY. They graduated from New York College Osteopathic Medicine Old Westbury.



Dr. Spaulding works at Partners in Family Medicine North Greenbush, Community Care Physicians, P.C. in Troy, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.