Dr. Christina Smillie, MD

Pediatrics
4 (7)
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Christina Smillie, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Stratford, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Smillie works at BREASTFEEDING RESOURCES in Stratford, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Breastfeeding Resources
    2505 Main St Ste 223, Stratford, CT 06615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 375-5812

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christina Smillie, MD
    About Dr. Christina Smillie, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • 1356404578
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Smillie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smillie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smillie works at BREASTFEEDING RESOURCES in Stratford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Smillie’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Smillie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smillie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smillie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smillie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

