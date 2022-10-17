Dr. Christina Seo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Seo, MD
Overview
Dr. Christina Seo, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Seo works at
Locations
-
1
Northeast Regional Ctr-oral30 W Century Rd Ste 210, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 447-4466
-
2
Barash-white MD PA216 Engle St Ste 203, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 567-7615
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable. Listen to your concern and give an honest answer.
About Dr. Christina Seo, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1730384686
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- University of Rochester Medical Center
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
