Dr. Christina Sebestyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christina Sebestyen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Locations
OBGYN North12221 Renfert Way Ste 330, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 425-3825Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sebestyen and her practice literally saved my life during and after the delivery of my first son. Prenatal care was top-notch, and I trusted all the medical professionals that I saw while I was in their care. Both midwives and MDs are kind, knowledgeable, and skilled. I cannot recommend them enough if you are considering having a child.
About Dr. Christina Sebestyen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
- Harvard Medical School (Massachusetts General Hospital / Brigham and Women's Hospital)
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Princeton U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sebestyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sebestyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sebestyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sebestyen speaks German.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sebestyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sebestyen.
