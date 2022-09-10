Dr. Christina Schimenti, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schimenti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Schimenti, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christina Schimenti, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Ormond Beach, FL.
Dr. Schimenti works at
Locations
-
1
Tomoka Family Dentistry1345 W Granada Blvd Unit 9, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 245-2252Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday9:15am - 6:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday7:15am - 4:00pmFriday7:15am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schimenti?
I have hated going to the dentist since I was a kid. The staff at Tomoka Family Dentistry is hands down the best in the Ormond Beach area. They get you in on time, always make you feel very comfortable and much more gental than other dentists. I give them 5 Stars!
About Dr. Christina Schimenti, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1174886170
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schimenti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schimenti accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schimenti using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schimenti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schimenti works at
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Schimenti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schimenti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schimenti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schimenti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.