Dr. Christina Rho, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach and Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Rho works at Pulmonry Critcal Care Consltnts in Port Orange, FL with other offices in New Smyrna Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.