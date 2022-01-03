Dr. Reeder has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christina Reeder, MD
Overview
Dr. Christina Reeder, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Reeder works at
Locations
Professional Connections Analysis Pllc5030 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 420-6646
G Michael and Cynthia M Kampschaefer PC1900 NW Expressway Ste 900, Oklahoma City, OK 73118 Directions (405) 420-6646
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She’s very friendly with a great sense of humor. I feel comfortable going to her and she listens to what I want involving my prescriptions even if she disagrees.
About Dr. Christina Reeder, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1619203254
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Reeder accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reeder works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Reeder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reeder.
