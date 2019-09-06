Dr. Ramgoolam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christina Ramgoolam, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christina Ramgoolam, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.
Dr. Ramgoolam works at
Locations
-
1
Mather Primary Care At Stony Brook2500 Nesconset Hwy Bldg 16, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 686-1414
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramgoolam?
Dr. Ramgoolam is my DO. She is extremely knowledgeable and words wonders with her hands. I am in less pain without surgery or pain meds. I would absolutely recommend her without hesitation. She is like a miracle worker.
About Dr. Christina Ramgoolam, DO
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1679837199
Education & Certifications
- Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Family Practice and Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramgoolam accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramgoolam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramgoolam works at
Dr. Ramgoolam speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramgoolam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramgoolam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramgoolam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramgoolam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.