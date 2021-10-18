Dr. Raman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christina Raman, MD
Dr. Christina Raman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS.
Summit Pediatrics6350 Mae Anne Ave Ste 3, Reno, NV 89523 Directions (775) 624-6350
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Raman was my pediatrician for YEARS and she was nothing short of excellent. She's an amazing doctor. Her check ups are thorough every time, and she is always willing to discover the cause of a problem and treat it accordingly. She never makes you feel stupid or minimizes your situation. She's always ready to help however she possibly can. She is also extremely understanding and empathetic. She takes the time to get to know you personally, and she cares deeply about her patients. I would VERY strongly recommend Dr. Raman to anyone looking for a pediatrician.
About Dr. Christina Raman, MD
- Pediatrics
- 14 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
- Pediatrics
