Dr. Christina Prescott, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Prescott works at Champaign Dental Group in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Bel Air, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Corneal Ulcer and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.