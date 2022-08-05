Dr. Christina Popoviciu, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popoviciu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Popoviciu, DDS
Dr. Christina Popoviciu, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Greenwood, IN.
Honey Grove Family Dentistry1711 S State Road 135 Ste B, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 973-6663
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am in the market for a new dental practice and recently visited the office of Dr. Popoviciu to inquire if they accept my dental discount plan and also to discuss some ongoing dental procedures that I need done. I had a very informative half hour meeting and exam with the doctor. I believe that after having some work done by an orthodontist I am positive I will be one of Dr. Popoviciu new patients!
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
