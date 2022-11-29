Overview

Dr. Christina Peters, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wadsworth, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital.



Dr. Peters works at Summa Health Wadsworth Family Medicine in Wadsworth, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.