Dr. Christina Pena, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University Washington Dc and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Pena works at Gables Health in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

