Dr. Christina Payne, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System.



Dr. Payne works at Collom & Carney Clinic in Texarkana, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.