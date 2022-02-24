Dr. Christina Paruthi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paruthi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Paruthi, MD
Overview
Dr. Christina Paruthi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital and CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Paruthi works at
Locations
-
1
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group20207 Chasewood Park Dr Ste 305, Houston, TX 77070 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paruthi?
This young lady is a God given Angel. She diagnosed my Heart Failure. Very attentive. Very patient. I've got some very serious things going on. She listened and referred me to the appropriate Dr. I've got work in front of me but I know for sure my heart is headed in the right direction. Give her a try you won't regret it......
About Dr. Christina Paruthi, MD
- Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1598070799
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paruthi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Paruthi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Paruthi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paruthi works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Paruthi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paruthi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paruthi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paruthi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.