Dr. Christina Pantazopoulos, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christina Pantazopoulos, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Ethos Orthopedic Surgeons4510 Brockton Ave Ste 375, Riverside, CA 92501 Directions (951) 355-7559
Ethos Orthopedics900 E Washington St Ste 150, Colton, CA 92324 Directions (951) 590-4850
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
She is absolutely the Bomb doctor. I had several major things wrong with my foot. She’s a surgeon, that’s her business but she gave me a choice to go see a doctor in OC for Shock wave therapy and laser treatments. OMG…. It worked!! She could have operated but she gave a choice. Her whole office staff and herself are exceptionally efficient, professional and friendly!! I love them all!! Including Dr Yost!! Ethos Orthopedic is the perfect name for them…meaning character. The word ethics is derived from Ethos. The whole team has HUGE ethics!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Greek
- 1073829685
- Oakland Bone and Joint Specialists
- Riverside University Health System
- Riverside County Regional Medical Center
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
