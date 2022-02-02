Dr. Christina Orr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Orr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christina Orr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA and is affiliated with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center.
Locations
The Vancouver Clinic Inc Ps700 NE 87th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98664 Directions (360) 882-2778
Vancouver Clinic Battle Ground2005 W Main St, Battle Ground, WA 98604 Directions (360) 882-2778
The Vancouver Clinic2525 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA 98686 Directions (360) 882-2778Monday7:00am - 8:00pmTuesday7:00am - 8:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:00am - 8:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Sleep Center501 SE 172nd Ave, Vancouver, WA 98684 Directions (360) 882-2778
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Yes, I would recommend Dr Orr to family and friends. She has managed my Hashimoto’s thyroid disease for many years.She is professional, caring and kind.
About Dr. Christina Orr, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1760424717
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA
