Dr. Christina Notarianni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christina Notarianni, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport.
Locations
-
1
Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery1501 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 675-5000
-
2
University Neurosurgery1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 200, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 795-2638
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Notarianni is very skilled in her profession and cares about her patients. In a multitude of ways, Dr. Notarianni is an excellent surgeon/doctor.
About Dr. Christina Notarianni, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1447460415
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- Lsu Health Sciences Center, Shreveport
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Notarianni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Notarianni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Notarianni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Notarianni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Notarianni.
