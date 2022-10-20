Dr. Christina Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christina Nguyen, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Irvine School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada8876 Spanish Ridge Ave Ste 103, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 213-6149
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Teachers Health Trust
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She very nice every thing great she so sweeet
About Dr. Christina Nguyen, MD
- Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1902096845
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- University Of California At Irvine School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
