Overview

Dr. Christina Nguyen, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Irvine School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.