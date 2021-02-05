Overview

Dr. Christina Nelson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Excelsior Springs Hospital, Liberty Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road.



Dr. Nelson works at Saint Luke's Primary Care - Shoal Creek in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.