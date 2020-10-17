Dr. Mora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christina Mora, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christina Mora, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Dr. Mora works at
Kamras & Polansky Medical Corporation5821 Jameson Ct, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 486-0411Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
The absolute best OB/GYN doctor I have had. Great sense of humor. Takes great care in treating her patients. Explains things in detail and accurately so you know what's going on. Prompt and easy communications via email. Always a positive attitude and personable when she walks into exam room, which makes a difference.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1619101276
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Dr. Mora accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mora works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.