Overview

Dr. Christina Mitchell, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Berwyn, PA. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Paoli Hospital and Pennsylvania Hospital.



Dr. Mitchell works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Berwyn, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Thyroid Goiter and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.