Dr. Christina Migliore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Migliore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Migliore, MD
Overview
Dr. Christina Migliore, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Clara Maass Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.
Dr. Migliore works at
Locations
-
1
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 891-9530
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Migliore?
About Dr. Christina Migliore, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1508883752
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Migliore accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Migliore using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Migliore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Migliore works at
Dr. Migliore has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Migliore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Migliore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Migliore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.