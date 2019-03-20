Dr. Christina Michael, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michael is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Michael, MD
Overview
Dr. Christina Michael, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Bethesda Hospital West.
Dr. Michael works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Cardiology10301 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste B5, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Bethesda Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Michael?
I've been to see her twice. She spends time to ask questions and she spends more time to answer mine. I feel well cared for with this scary heart disease.
About Dr. Christina Michael, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1346409463
Education & Certifications
- Cardiology, Ochsner Clinic Foundation|Ochsner Medical Center
- Internal Medicine, Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine|Ochsner Medical Center Internal Medicine
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michael has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Michael using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Michael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michael works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Michael. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michael.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.