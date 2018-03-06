Dr. Christina Mertelsmann-Voss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mertelsmann-Voss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Mertelsmann-Voss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christina Mertelsmann-Voss, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT-LUDWIGS- UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Locations
1
Winthrop Pediatric Associates120 Mineola Blvd Ste 210, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful provider! She is great with kids and made our daughter feel comfortable right away. She now loves coming here "to see my doctor". Dr. M is extremely knowledgeable and has a great talent making complex medical issues easy to understand for lay persons. We're so thankful to have found her.
About Dr. Christina Mertelsmann-Voss, MD
- Pediatrics
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1164612263
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT-LUDWIGS- UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mertelsmann-Voss has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mertelsmann-Voss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mertelsmann-Voss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mertelsmann-Voss. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mertelsmann-Voss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mertelsmann-Voss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mertelsmann-Voss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.