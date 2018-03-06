Overview

Dr. Christina Mertelsmann-Voss, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT-LUDWIGS- UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Mertelsmann-Voss works at NYU Langone Children's Ambulatory Care Center - Mineola in Mineola, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.