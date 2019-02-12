Dr. Christina Medrano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medrano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Medrano, MD
Overview
Dr. Christina Medrano, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SINT EUSTATIUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Usaa Crosstown9527 Delaney Creek Blvd, Tampa, FL 33619 Directions (813) 615-5230
Center for Living Well Celebration1530 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions (407) 934-4100
Center for Living Well960 BACK STAGE LN, Orlando, FL 32830 Directions (407) 934-4100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is thorough, compassionate and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Christina Medrano, MD
- Family Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033198494
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SINT EUSTATIUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Medrano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Medrano accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Medrano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Medrano speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Medrano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medrano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Medrano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Medrano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.