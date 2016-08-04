Dr. Christina McWhorter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McWhorter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina McWhorter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christina McWhorter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center.
Dr. McWhorter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Virginia Womens Center - Mechanicsville7515 Right Flank Rd, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 455-9138Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McWhorter?
Wonderful listener, I feel comfortable asking questions, Easy to reach when needed
About Dr. Christina McWhorter, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1790070423
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McWhorter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McWhorter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McWhorter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McWhorter works at
Dr. McWhorter has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McWhorter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. McWhorter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McWhorter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McWhorter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McWhorter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.