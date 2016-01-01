Dr. Christina McGowan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGowan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina McGowan, MD
Overview
Dr. Christina McGowan, MD is a Cornea & External Disease Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cornea & External Diseases, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. McGowan works at
Locations
Cataract & Primary Eye Care840 Walnut St Ste 1230, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christina McGowan, MD
- Cornea & External Diseases
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGowan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGowan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGowan has seen patients for Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGowan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McGowan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGowan.
