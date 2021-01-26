Overview

Dr. Christina McDonald, MD is a Dietitian in Arden, NC. They specialize in Dietetics, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mission Hospital and Pardee Hospital.



Dr. McDonald works at Pardee Primary Care in Arden, NC with other offices in Asheville, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.