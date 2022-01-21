Overview

Dr. Christina McCroskey, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ooltewah, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.