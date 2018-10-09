Overview

Dr. Christina Maser, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center and Sierra View Medical Center.



Dr. Maser works at Community Specialty Surgery Associates in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.