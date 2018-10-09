Dr. Christina Maser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Maser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christina Maser, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center and Sierra View Medical Center.
Locations
University Surgical Associates2335 E Kashian Ln Ste 220, Fresno, CA 93701 Directions (559) 435-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Sierra View Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
From the very start Dr Maser made me feel comfortable, with the surgery she did on my neck to remove my parathyroid. The pain was very minimal and can't really see the scar. I would recommend her to anyone. She is the best.
About Dr. Christina Maser, MD
- Endocrine Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maser has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maser speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Maser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maser.
