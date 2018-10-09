See All Otolaryngologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Christina Maser, MD

Endocrine Surgery
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christina Maser, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center and Sierra View Medical Center.

Dr. Maser works at Community Specialty Surgery Associates in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    University Surgical Associates
    2335 E Kashian Ln Ste 220, Fresno, CA 93701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 435-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Regional Medical Center
  • Sierra View Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Hyperparathyroidism
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Endocrine Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Familial Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Adrenal Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Endocrine Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Oculo-Cerebro-Acral, (Roberts-Like) Ectrodactyly Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 09, 2018
    From the very start Dr Maser made me feel comfortable, with the surgery she did on my neck to remove my parathyroid. The pain was very minimal and can't really see the scar. I would recommend her to anyone. She is the best.
    Sherry Bowers in Visalia, CA — Oct 09, 2018
    About Dr. Christina Maser, MD

    • Endocrine Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1073571774
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale University
    Residency
    Residency
    • Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christina Maser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maser works at Community Specialty Surgery Associates in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Maser’s profile.

    Dr. Maser has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Maser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

